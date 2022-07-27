Search icon
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Kargil war hero Capt Vikram Batra’s sister remembers him

On Kargil Vijay Diwas in India, Seema Batra Sethi, sister of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, remembered her brother and the other India soldiers who lost their lives for the country. Seema Batra Sethi on July 26 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, said that it still feels like her brother is with her. “We always remember our military brothers, but more on the Kargil Vijay Diwas. My brother (Capt Vikram Batra) was very loving and responsible. It's been 23 years but it still doesn't feel that he's not with us,” Captain Vikram Batra’s sister said.

