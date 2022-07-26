Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Kargil war veterans are proud of their bravery and strategies

India celebrates the 23 years of Kargil war. On Vijay Diwas, we are once again paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives to ensure India’s victory. The war veterans who strongly fought the war are extremely proud of the way Pak army was pushed back from the captured peaks. Inputs by Idris Lone, Wion