Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Army heroes of Kargil War India will always be proud of

The 23nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country. Today the nation is remembering the war heroes and paying tributes to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day marks the success of 'Operation Vijay' which was launched in 1999 to reclaim the territories taken by Pakistani invaders in the Kargil Drass region.