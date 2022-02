Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other reunite for Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday bash

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on February 15 with his whole family. Actor Kareena Kapoor along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids attended the bash. Karisma Kapoor with her mother Babita Kapoor were also present for the celebrations. Neetu Kapoor also made her appearance at the party. Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor.