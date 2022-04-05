Karauli violence People against Indianness should be exposed says GS Shekhawat

Condemning the stone-pelting incident in Karauli, Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questioned that why one section of society is so biased to the festivity of ‘Bhartiya Nav Varsh’.“This is a matter of concern and a discussion should be done on why one section of society is so intolerant towards the celebration of ‘Bhartiya Nav Varsh’ in India. People against ‘Bhartiyata’ should be exposed,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on April 04.