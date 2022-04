Karauli violence: District administration extends curfew till April 07

The district administration decided to extend the curfew in Karauli till April 07. A communal violence was reported from Karauli on April 02 during a religious procession. The Rajasthan Police on April 04 arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation. State government also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident.