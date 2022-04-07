Karauli incident was per-planned with intelligence input says GS Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on April 07 charged that the Karauli incident was pre-planned with intelligence input and demanded special probe in this regard. “If one reads the Karauli incident FIR, it'll get clear that it was pre-planned with intelligence input. SP was told that people might attack from rooftops,” said Union Minister. “Two things need to be probed, first how much police administration and government pressure was there, and second, expose all people who influence others to have a problem with celebrating 'Bhartiya Nav-Varsh',” he added.