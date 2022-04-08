Karauli incident No place for violence in civilised society says Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned stone-pelting incident in Karauli and said that there is no place for violence in the civilised society. “Be it Rajasthan or any other place, wherever there is violence, a transparent probe should be done. A strict action should be taken. No place for violence in a civilized society regardless of which party, religion, caste a person hails from,” he added.