Karauli clash Won’t spare anyone involved in inciting riots says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Following the stone-pelting incident at a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Karauli, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 03 said that stringent action will be taken against individuals involved in inciting riots. “Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of Law will be followed in the State,” said Gehlot.