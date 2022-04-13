Karan Mahara to take charge as Uttarakhand Congress Chief on April 17

Congress leader Karan Mahara will be taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief on April 17. Earlier, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was state Congress Chief. “I will take charge (as Uttarakhand Congress chief) on April 17. In my knowledge, no MLA is upset. No meeting will take place. nor has anyone spoken to me (over being upset) I have spoken with everyone, no one is upset. Whenever an important decision is taken in the party there are reactions but it is a temporary phase, we have 5 years' time to make things better,” he added.