Kapil Sibal going to Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party’s support Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on May 25 said that Kapil Sibal is going to Rajya Sabha with the support of the Samajwadi Party. “Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party’s support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he will present opinions of both Samajwadi Party as well as himself,” he added.