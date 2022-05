Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha election with Samajwadi Party’s support

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on May 25 filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha election, from Samajwadi Party support. Sibal filed the nomination in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. After filing nomination with Samajwadi Party’s support, Sibal said, “I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on May 16.”