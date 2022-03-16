Kapil Sibal deliberately trying to weaken Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kapil Sibal is deliberately trying to weaken Congress, said Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on March 16 after former questioned Congress’ leadership following party’s debacle in recently held Assembly Elections in 5 states. “Kapil Sibal may be a good lawyer but he is not a good leader of the Congress party. He never went to any village to work for Congress. He is deliberately trying to weaken the party. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.