Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia, Minister Jason Clare confirms | World | DNAIndiaNews

Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia, Minister Jason Clare confirms

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday (January 25), as pressure mounted to deny the award-winning rapper entry. Australia's Minister for Education, Jason Clare, condemned Ye's "awful" anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas previously.