Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia, Minister Jason Clare confirms | World | DNAIndiaNews

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday (January 25), as pressure mounted to deny the award-winning rapper entry. Australia's Minister for Education, Jason Clare, condemned Ye's "awful" anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas previously.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.