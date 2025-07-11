Kanwar Yatra 2025 Devotees Begin Holy Journey With Chants of Har Har Mahadev | Massive Crowd Joins

The Kanwar Yatra begin across India today. It is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees which begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Sawan. This year, the Yatra is expected to conclude on July 23 with Sawan Shivratri. Millions of “Kanwariyas,” clad in saffron attire, will embark on foot to various holy sites like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Sultanganj in Bihar, to collect sacred water from the Ganga River. Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced to ensure the smooth movement of Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana, among other states. Meanwhile, several key highways and intercity routes, especially those connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand and western UP districts, will operate under rerouted traffic systems to avoid congestion and accidents.