Kanvarias reaches PashupatinathTemple in Nepal

After a long gap of three years, Kanvarias have returned at Pashupatinath Temple. One of the Kanvarias, Deepu Thakur along with three other friends took dip in the Bagmati River on hillside of Sundarijal. They collected sacred water, performed some rituals and then set off on barefoot for PashupatinathTemple. Kanvarias are group of Hindu devotees of Lord Shiva, the savior of the universe who set off on pilgrimage every Monday in the month of Shrawan.

