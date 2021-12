Kanpur IT Raids: Rs 150 Crore found so far at UP businessman's home

Tax raids at premises linked to Piyush Jain, a Kanpur businessman who is part of the perfume industry, have recovered more than Rs 150 crore in cash. The counting of bank notes is underway. As per Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Vivek Johri, about Rs 150 crores have been seized in the raid and counting is still underway.