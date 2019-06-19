{"id":"2762569","source":"DNA","title":"Kannadiga devotees recite prayers for rain at Prasanna Ganpati temple","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Several devotees recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita at the Prasanna Ganpati Temple in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Tuesday morning. These prayers come as the last straw for the Kannadigas who are suffering from an acute water crisis as a result of a long spell of drought. \r

\r

The devotees believe that reciting these shlokas from the Gita has the power to approach the rain god. \r

The state of Karnataka which has been hit with drought in many districts has had to incur many losses. The drought has caused a loss of Rs16,662.48 crore and sought assistance from the centre of Rs2,434 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as relief measures caused by the drought.","summary":"Several devotees recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita at the Prasanna Ganpati Temple in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Tuesday morning. These prayers come as the last straw for the Kannadigas who are suffering from an acute water crisis as a result of a long spell of drought. \r

\r

The devotees believe that reciting these shlokas from the Gita has the power to approach the rain god. \r

The state of Karnataka which has been hit with drought in many districts has had to incur many losses. The drought has caused a loss of Rs16,662.48 crore and sought assistance from the centre of Rs2,434 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as relief measures caused by the drought.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-kannadiga-devotees-recite-prayers-for-rain-at-prasanna-ganpati-temple-2762569","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838304-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_07.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560922501","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762569"}