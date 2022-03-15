Kangana Ranaut watches ‘The Kashmir Files’ says makers have washed away sins of Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ and went all praises for the team. On top of that she said that makers of this film have washed away all the sins committed by Bollywood. Speaking to ANI, she said “I liked this movie (The Kashmir Files) and I think every Indian should watch this movie. I congratulate the whole team for making this film. They have also washed away the sins committed by Bollywood. This film is so commendable that those in the industry who are hiding like rats in their holes should come out and promote the film. They keep on promoting such worthless films. They must promote such a good film,” she added.