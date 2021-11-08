Kangana Ranaut receives Padma Shri Award

Actress Kangana Ranaut received the Padma Shri Award on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).