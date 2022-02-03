Kangana Ranaut concludes filming of Tiku Weds Sheru

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the wrap up of her upcoming maiden project 'Tiku Weds Sheru' on February 02. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana expressed her gratitude to the whole team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Kangana wrote a heartfelt message alongside a series of pictures featuring the lead stars, and BTS pictures from the film set. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. The film will first release in theatres before streaming on OTT platform.