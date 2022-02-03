Kamlesh Paswan chides at Rahul Gandhi to focus on his Congress Party

While commenting on the ‘wrong party’ remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan on February 03 said in Delhi that the Congress leader should instead focus on himself and his party. “After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the President of India in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said: "Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party". He should focus on himself and his party first,” BJP MP said to ANI.