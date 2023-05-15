Kamal Nath takes jibe at Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls him ‘Shilanayas Mantri’

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath held a press conference in Bhopal on May 15. He attacked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling him ‘Shilanyas Mantri’ who carries a coconut in his pocket. During the PC, Kamal Nath said, “Along with being CM, he is also a ‘Shilanayas Mantri’, carries coconut in his pocket.” “We will follow what SC has said and that is to take stringent action against individuals and organisations who indulge in hate politics. We aren’t targeting anybody,” he added.