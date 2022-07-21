Kamal Nath accuses BJP of using unfair means in MP Municipal Elections

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on July 20 accused BJP of using unfair means in the state Municipal Elections. Addressing a Press Conference, Kamal Nath said, “We won 5 municipal corporations while 1 each was won by AAP and an independent. This means BJP lost 7 corporations, if they want to celebrate there is no problem. A child is born at someone else's home and BJP starts distributing sweets.” “In these elections police, administration and money were blatantly used by BJP. They can use money from Sarpanch to Presidential elections. BJP can attempt to buy people, but next year's Assembly election will give them befitting reply,” he added.