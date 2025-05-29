Kamal Haasan Controversy Kamal Haasan Clarifies Tamil-Kannada Remark After Backlash

Kamal Haasan Controversy: Kamal Haasan Clarifies 'Tamil-Kannada' Remark After Backlash Kamal Haasan Clarifies 'Tamil-Kannada' Remark After Row: 'My Comment Was Out of Love!' Actor Kamal Haasan has finally addressed the growing controversy surrounding his recent remark that Kannada originated from Tamil! Speaking from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Haasan clarified his stance on Wednesday, explaining that his comment was made "out of love." The "Tamil-Kannada" remark that sparked widespread criticism. Kamal Haasan's clarification and his intent behind the statement. His strong message advising politicians to 'leave such discussions to language experts.' The broader context of language debates and regional sentiments in India.