Kallakurichi Violence: District Collector inspects school campus

Amid the increasing unrest in Tamil Nadu over the Kallakurichi incident, Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on July 22 inspected the school campus. “We're strictly following decisions from HC, as far as the deceased girl is concerned. Judge has clearly spelled that the body has to be taken by morning. Arrangements, including security and transport, made for parents to receive the body,” the District Collector said.