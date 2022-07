Kallakurichi student’s body taken for last rites in Veppur

Body of the class 12th student who died at a Kallakurichi school being taken for last rites in Veppur on July 23. The 17-year-old, class 12th girl allegedly committed suicide after being tortured by two of her teachers as mentioned in her suicide note. She was studying at a private residential school at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.