Kalki, Siddhant and Ananya attend wrap-up party of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Kalki, Siddhant and Ananya attended the wrap-up party of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Mumbai. Siddhant Chaturvedi looked handsome in black printed shirt with jeans. He completed his look with yellow jacket. Ananya was seen donning a pretty multi-colored crop top paired with a pair of purple pants. Kalki looked stunning in top paired with grey skirt. All the stars posed for the shutterbugs during the party.