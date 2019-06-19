{"id":"2762591","source":"DNA","title":"Kaleshwaram project to be inaugurated on June 21","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Telangana government will inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21, an official statement read. Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra – K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the function. The three CMs will switch on three pumps at Kannepalli Pump House as a token of the inauguration of the project. \r

\r

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is built on River Godavari at Kannepalli village, Mahadevpur Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. The project with 45,000 acres of ayacut aims at lift irrigates almost 235 TMC of water from River Godavari. This is the first biggest project taken up after the formation of the Telangana state. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) utilizes only the flood water. Though the project is massive in technical and engineering aspects, land acquisition is very limited because of underground set up like pumping stations, tunnels constructing and usage of existing reservoirs, claims Telangana government. \r

\r

