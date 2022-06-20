Kabul attack Afghan Envoy condemns Kabul Gurdwara attack

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay condemned the attack on Kabul Gurdwara and called it an attack on the entire civilised population of the country. “This attack was not just on a Sikh Gurdwara but the entire civilised population of Afghanistan. Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last few months. We condemn this violent and heinous attack,” said Farid Mamundzay on June 20.