K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by Kerala govt is anti-people: KC Venugopal

General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal on March 24 said that the K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by the Kerala government is anti-people. “K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by Kerala government is anti-people. Most people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an economically fragile state... this is not an economically viable project. Now CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is going to meet the PM to get a sanction,” said KC Venugopal,The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the Congress-led UDF. They have been alleging that it was “unscientific and impractical” and will put a huge financial burden on the state.