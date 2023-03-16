K Kavitha’s demand for women’s reservation bill is a political gimmick says NV Subhash

BJP Telangana Spokesperson NV Subhash criticised K Kavitha over the Women Reservation Bill demand. He said that BRS talking about the 33 per cent reservation bill is a joke of the year. While speaking to ANI on March 16, NV Subhash said “K Kavitha should understand that in Telangana itself from 2014 to 2019 when her (BRS) government was in power, there were neither women ministers nor Women’s Commission. In 2018, when the TRS party came into power in Telangana because of the pressure from BJP, two women ministers were inducted. As of today no Rajya Sabha women from the BRS party. There is no proper representation of women in the BRS party also. Now, she is talking about the 33 per cent reservation bill which is a joke of the year. It is only a political gimmick, just before the ED questioned K Kavitha she organised a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar about the women’s reservation bill.”