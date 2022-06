K Kavitha performs ‘Mahayagya’ for 2nd consecutive day at Ch Kondur Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on June 05 performed ‘Mahayagya’ for the second consecutive at Ch Kondur Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Nizamabad in Telangana. TRS MLC inaugurated the temple on June 04.