K Annamalai terms DMK leader TR Baalus defamation case against him as ‘joke’

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on May 12 spoke over the defamation case filed against him by DMK leader and termed it as ‘joke’. He said, “DMK leaders TR Baalu and RS Bharathi made comments about me this morning. TR Baalu's defamation case against me is a joke. I will put more allegations against him as they have done a lot of corruption.”