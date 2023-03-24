K Annamalai condemns reaction of MK Stalin over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, calls him anti-democratic

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on March 24 called the actions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as anti-democratic and claimed that peoples’ voices are being suppressed in the state. He was speaking on the reaction given by MK Stalin over the verdict sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in a defamation case. K Annamalai said, “Tamil Nadu CM calls Rahul Gandhi’s process anti-democratic. He himself is doing same by asking police to pick up those who are putting memes or cartoons against govt. His action is also anti-democratic.”