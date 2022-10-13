हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs SA
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Jyotiraditya Scindia participates in cleanliness drive
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 12 participated in a cleanliness drive in New Delhi. The cleanliness drive was conducted outside Udyog Bhawan.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
bigg boss 16
Suryakumar Yadav
Shiv Sena
Popular Stories
More
Uttar Pradesh rains: Lucknow schools, educational institutions closed today
Shardul Thakur complaints about delay in arrival of kit bag, check Harbhajan Singh's glorious reply
Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde faction submits 3 choices for symbol; EC to pick from sun, sword-shield and pipal tree
Watch: Ishan Kishan touches feet of elderly fan, says 'aunty khana kab khila rahe ho?'
Uttar Pradesh: 8 terror suspected arrested by ATS for links with Al-Qaeda
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BM...
Hina Khan's sizzling photos fr...
6 banks that offer best 5-year...
Oral health: What causes tooth...
Sleeping tips: Five ways to he...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
Sam Curran shines as England wins 2nd T20I against Australia by 8 runs
CNG becomes costlier than petrol in this city of Uttar Pradesh, know why and by how much
Bihar: Shocking footage of burning man under bus while policemen fleeing the vehicle caught on camera
Mumbai businessman thought 'Jinn' was stealing ornaments until his niece revealed the truth
Most Watched
More
DNA | Benefits of e-fasting...
Russia Protests: More than 1,300 arrested at anti-mobilisati...
PM Modi to leave for SCO Summit today: Foreign Secretary Vin...
Watch:7.6 earthquake strikes Mexico, Tsunami warning issued...
Mamata Banerjee plays ‘dhak’ at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs SA
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall