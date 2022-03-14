Jyotiraditya Scindia confident of BJP’s victory in 2023 MP Assembly Polls with majority

Union Civil Aviation Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 13 expressed his confidence that his party will win the 2023 Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh election with majority. Speaking on the upcoming Assembly Elections, Scindia said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a people-oriented government in the last 7 years and we believe that we will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023.”