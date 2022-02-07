Jyotiraditya Scindia appeals to Bengal CM to move development files fast

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 06, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure state's development. “We want Bengal to progress in the field of civil aircraft, but it will not happen without the help of the state government... I want to appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that if you want progress, development then move the files fast,” said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.