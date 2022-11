Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as new Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud took oath as the new Chief Justice of India on November 09 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India. Justice DY Chandrachud is succeeding Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.