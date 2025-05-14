Justice BR Gavai Sworn In As 52nd Chief Justice Of India; First Buddhist Second Dalit CJI

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, With nearly four decades of legal experience, Justice Gavai is expected to lead the judiciary with integrity and fairness during his six-month tenure until November 23, 2025. Justice Gavai succeeded CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on May 13.