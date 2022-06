Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed takes oath as new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh

Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed took oath as the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 23. Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered him the oath at Raj Bhawan in Shimla. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, along with two state cabinet ministers, was also present at the event.