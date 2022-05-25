Jungle Safari Centre to be built on 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 25 said that a big Jungle Safari Centre is going to be built in around 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram district. The Haryana government has marked the area for the centre and also hired some companies for the design. Addressing media persons, Khattar said, “A big (Jungle) Safari Centre is to be built in around 10,000 acres. We are moving step by step. We've marked the boundary for it and have also hired some companies for design. We are thinking of making Harayan a hub of tourism.”