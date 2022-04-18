Judiciary works independently says BJP MP after SC cancels bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

Hours after the Supreme Court revoked the Allahabad Court order of granting bail to the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh on April 18 said that Uttar Pradesh CM has assured a fair trial in this case. “The court had granted him bail and today the court has cancelled it. Judiciary works independently. Uttar Pradesh CM has assured a fair trial in this case,” said Harnath Singh Yadav. Ashish Mishra is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and has been asked to surrender within a week.