Judiciary system of India is slow, recruitment of judges being delayed, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on March 23 while addressing a lecture commemorating the birth anniversary of former Union Railway Minister late Lalit Narayan Mishra in Delhi, alleged that the Judiciary system of India is slow, and that the recruitment of the judges is being delayed. “Our Judiciary system is slow. Recruitment of judges is being delayed. It is not like that there is a shortage of lawyers but shortage of Judges being witnessed,” the Congress leader said.