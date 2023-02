Jr NTR, Chandrababu Naidu pay last respects to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna | DNA Big Screen

Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and others, as well as several politicians paid their last respects to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna at his residence near Hyderabad on Sunday, February 19.