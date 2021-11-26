{"id":"2921315","source":"DNA","title":"JP Nadda remembers BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Addressing an event in Imphal on November 26 National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda remembered Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar for his contribution to independent India. “BR Ambedkar ji emphasised on equality, where democracy grows with the participation of everybody. On Constitution Day we must read the Preamble carefully. Governments may come and go, but our fundamental rights in a democracy must flourish,” Nadda added.","summary":"Addressing an event in Imphal on November 26 National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda remembered Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar for his contribution to independent India. “BR Ambedkar ji emphasised on equality, where democracy grows with the participation of everybody. On Constitution Day we must read the Preamble carefully. Governments may come and go, but our fundamental rights in a democracy must flourish,” Nadda added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-jp-nadda-remembers-br-ambedkar-on-constitution-day-2921315","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007119-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_18.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916602","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921315"}