JP Nadda offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

Exerting the last stride for the last two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on March 03, visited the electorally crucial city of Varanasi and offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple. The BJP president was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the Kaal Bhairav temple.