JP Nadda, CMs of BJP-ruled states offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on December 15. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and others were present.