Journalists upset with Bihar CM as they are not getting liquor: JDU Chief

After complete prohibition of liquor and intoxicants in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that media persons are against Bihar CM because they are not getting liquor. While speaking at the event he said, “Several media persons are against Bihar CM as they are not getting liquor. What can we do? Will Bihar CM will think about the people of the state or your recreation? Liquor ban was done on the demands of women in Bihar.”

