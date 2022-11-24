Journalists threat case Police conducts searches across multiple locations

Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 24 morning conducted searches in multiple locations in various places in three districts in the Union Territory as part of its investigation into a case registered with the State Investigative Agency in connection with 'online journalists threat' case. Today's searches are subsequent to the leads received from searches done a few days ago in the same case, Srinagar Police said. The searches are being conducted in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts. Further details into the matter are awaited.